Juventus dealt shocking setback in race to sign Emre Can
16 January at 10:00Emre Can gave candid insight into his contract situation in an interview with The Guardian. The German international’s quotes sent a shock to Juventus early Tuesday morning.
With his current deal with Liverpool set to expire this summer, he’s been linked with a move to Italy. In fact, it was thought that the two parties had already agreed on terms and were just waiting to file paperwork to make it official.
Now, those thoughts seem to be in doubt.
“My agent is thinking of everything, I will be here until summer,” said the Liverpool midfielder. “I have not signed anything with anyone yet, I'm talking to everyone and, of course, even with Liverpool: why not? I still have a contract here and I'm in a fantastic club What can I add? My attorney thinks about the rest, I only focus on the pitch: I will give everything for this team.”
Go to comments