Serie A giants Juventus are set to close the deal for Liverpool star Emre Can, with only the final details yet to be determined.

Can has been a vital player for Liverpool since he joined the Premier League club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. This season, the German has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring once and assisting thrice. But a move to Juventus in the summer seems very much imminent.

IlBianconero understand that this week happens to be the most decisive one in Juve’s chase for Can, with the final details set to be determined in the coming few days.

A four-year long contract will be handed to Can, with an option for an extension for a further year set to be made available. The midfielder will earn five million euros per season, making him one of the highest earners in the side.