Massimiliano Allegri blocked Alex Sandro from moving to the Premier League and now he awaits the arrival of Leonardo Spinazzola from Atalanta to complete the missing pieces of his Juventus puzzle. Given his immediate growth with the Nerazzurri for Spinazzola, the Bianconeri club also begins to consider the departure of Kwadwo Asamoah. The Ghanaian winger, used last season as a backup for Alex Sandro, is reportedly close to a transfer to Galatasaray. According to recent rumors from Turkey via Goal.com, the club now managed by former Juventus player Igor Tudor is serious about former Udinese midfielder.

THE OFFER - According to Calciomercato.com, Galatasaray has offered 8 million plus bonuses to the Bianconero club for the player. It is a very tempting proposition, considering that in Asamoah’s current contract he can only be surrendered definitively. The option of a loan with a right of redemption can not be taken into account. Galatasaray has long been in contact with the player’s agent Edoardo Crnjar, and according to Turkish media has found agreement with Asamoah on wages, but still need to formalize their bid to Juventus. The sale of Asamoah is getting closer and closer.



adapted and translated by @davidbaleno