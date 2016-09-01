Manchester City are being linked to Juventus full-back Dani Alves.

The Brazilian has failed to become a regular starter at the J Stadium this season, prompting the

Alves himself is alleged to have tried to force a return to his former club, only to be rejected. He’s started only ten Serie A games this season, scoring once. The Brazilian got back on the scoresheet in midweek, netting against Porto as the Bianconeri beat the Dragons 2-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 opening leg.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old is up for moving to the Premier League, where City are looking to revamp an ageing defence which appears unsuited to the possession style the Coach requires.

Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Aleksandr Kolarov are all above 30, but it’s hard to see how a 33-year-old would be the solution.

The Sun (via the MEN) also write that the Brazilian’s wage demands are high, and that the Citizens want young players.