Juventus defender targeted by West Ham
05 March at 15:05Juventus and Stephan Lichtsteiner could part companies at the end of the season and ilbianconero.com claims that West Ham could offer the Swiss International an escape route from the J Stadium. The 33-year-old defender was not on good terms with their club as the bianconeri signed Dani Alves last summer.
Lichtsteiner reportedly asked to leave the club in the summer, but Juventus blocked his exit as Inter were the only club interested in signing the player at that time.
Either Dani Alves of Lichtsteiner could leave Juventus at the end of the season with a new, young, right-back that will be signed in order to gain experience under either the Brazilian or the Swiss. As of today, Lichtsteiner is the most likely to leave the at the end of the season.
Although the Switzerland International extended his expiring contract for one more season last month, he could be leaving the J Stadium. Juventus, in fact, are said to have extended his stay in order not to allow their player to chose another team in the summer. Juventus do not want him to join any other Serie A club and want to be free to choose the next destination of the former Lazio star.
Go to comments