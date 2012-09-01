Juventus defensive star Chiellini likely to be ruled out og Champions League clash against Porto

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could be left short of options for next week’s away Champions League clash against Porto. The Old Lady’s defensive star Giorgio Chiellini, in fact, has picked up a distractive trauma to the flexor muscles of his left thigh and is likely to be ruled out of Juventus’ opening game in the last 16-stage against the Portuguese giants. Chiellini was replaced in the 18th minute of Juventus’ Serie A clash against Cagliari on Sunday but his injury was thought to be not as serious. Chiellini will of course miss Juventus’ next league game against Palermo. Andrea Barzagli is also likely to be out of action against Porto which means Allegri’s only defenders eligible to play would be Leonardo Bonucci, Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani. Chiellini, an Italy International, has undergone medical tests today and an official statement is expected to be published on Juventus’ official website soon.