Juventus, Del Piero: 'Allegri should've perhaps changed things...'

Alessandro Del Piero spoke to Sky Sport after the game between Juventus and Real Madrid, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Real Madrid? They have the strongest midfield in the entire world. They know when to attack and when the defend, they play a hybrid style of football which is why they are so strong. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, wherever he plays, he always performs. Dybala and Higuain? They will get critics but Navas made a great save on Gonzalo. As for Dybala, I think Paulo tried hard and the same has to be said about Douglas Costa too. That early Real Madrid strike really hurt Juve. Allegri? He was often praised for his choices but tonight he will also receive some critics for the choices he made. With the Cardiff final in mind, I think he could've made a few changes tonight but Real are Real. Juve have clear ideas but tonight was a difficult game. Future? I still don't know but to coach can be an idea for me. Let's see...".