Juventus, Del Piero: ‘Real Madrid can beat anyone’
03 April at 14:10During an interview with Goal.com, former Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero discussed tonight’s match between the Bianconeri and Real Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
DYBALA – “He is improving every year, as he demonstrated against Lazio and Tottenham. He is a very good guy and an incredible talent. We do not even have to talk about his quality. This may be his year – he has made an incredible start. He was scoring a couple of goals per game, playing really well and he led Juve through a difficult period for the team. Then the injury came, but he was back to his best against Tottenham and Lazio.”
REAL MADRID – “History will play an important part. Los Blancos have not played well this season, but they are certainly used to this competition and are capable of winning against anyone. However, Juve will be a tough opponent for them.”
TOTTENHAM – “When Juve have to win, they tend to do so. It is very important to consider that the match against Spurs in London was very tough, yet they found a way to adapt to the conditions and qualify for the next round.”
(Goal.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
