Juventus want to sign Man Utd full-back regardless of Florenzi interest
21 February at 17:00One of Juventus’ main priorities this summer is to improve their options in wide areas, particularly in defence. For several months now, reports have indicated that Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are very keen to sign Matteo Darmian from Manchester United.
Indeed, the former Torino man remains one of the Bianconeri’s prime targets, especially given the fact he is low in José Mourinho’s pecking order and has indicated he would relish the opportunity to return to Turin. Meanwhile, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri is said to be an admirer of the player, appreciating the fact he can cover both flanks and would slot in seamlessly among several of his international teammates at Vinovo.
Marotta and Paratici are in constant contact with the 28-year-old’s agent, and would like to wrap up negotiations as soon as possible. The reigning Serie A champions are also monitoring Alessandro Florenzi’s situation, as they have not given up hope of signing the Roma star.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
