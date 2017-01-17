Highly-rated Juventus striker Moise Kean has fuelled speculation that he’s about to leave Turin and join his “friend” Paul Pogba at Manchester United.



The 16-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties and after posting on Instagram that he had been speaking to the his former Juve teammate, rumours about his future have started to spread suggesting that the world’s most expensive player is trying to instigate a move to the Premier League.



Kean is yet to sign a professional contract with the Bianconeri and just like Serie A rivals Milan with goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma, the club are anxious to ward off any predators by convincing the player that his future would be best served at his current employer.

