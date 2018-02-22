Juventus directors meet Jorge Mendes in Madrid
11 April at 20:00According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, Juventus directors have met with super-agent Jorge Mendes ahead of tonight’s second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
The Portuguese businessman represents several high-profile footballers across the globe, including Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. While it is highly unlikely that Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are plotting a move for CR7, they may have used the meeting as an opportunity to find out more about the situation of several other Mendes clients.
Indeed, Barcelona midfielder André Gomes has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri several times throughout the past few years and there is a good chance he will finally leave Camp Nou during this summer’s transfer window. For the moment, it remains unclear exactly what was discussed during the meeting, though further developments are expected in the coming hours.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
