There are less than 15 days until the end of the transfer window, and just a few days before the start of the Serie A season for the Old Lady. In regards to some of the summer market rumors and moves, Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta speaks to JTv at Villar Perosa training grounds.

ALEX SANDRO - "There is an important fact, Alex Sandro said he wanted to stay at Juventus and so we automatically returned the offer to its sender."

KEITA - "Keita is an opportunity that, under contract conditions and age, all clubs must try to seize, respecting President Lotito and Lazio. Emre Can and Rabiot are players whose contract expires in 2018 as Keita, but they play as starters in their teams without any drama. We have made an offer to Lotito that we think is right, he is the master of deciding the strategies in his own home and we have withdrawn."