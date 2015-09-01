Juventus: dozens protest as curva is closed by FIGC

Juventus’ first home match of 2018 is being played in front of an empty Curva at Allianz Stadium. As they take on Genoa, the club is submitting to punishment for president Andrea Agnelli’s links to Calabrian organized crime, known as 'Ndràngheta.



In response, a small protest of Juventus fans was organized outside the stadium prior to the match. CalcioMercato.com’s own Lorenzo Bettoni was there and took photos of the small gathering.



In addition to the closing of the Curva, Agnelli is banned from team interaction for 12 months, and the club was fined 100,000 euros by the FIGC.



