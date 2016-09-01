Juventus dream of singing Barcelona star Andres Iniesta
26 December at 16:00Today’s edition of Spanish paper As reports an incredible news which could make many Juventus fans happy in the future: the Serie A giants are considering signing Barcelona star Andres Iniesta in 2018, once his contract with the Nou Camp hierarchy ends.
The Spanish paper claims that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu may decide not to extend the midfielder’s stay at the club beyond 2018 and that Juventus are considering signing the experienced centre midfielder.
Juventus have already made similar transfer operations in the past. In 2011 they signed Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan as a free agent. The bet days of the Italian midfielder seemed gone when Juventus signed him, but Pirlo played four amazing campaigns with the Old Lady winning four Serie A titles and reaching one Champions League final.
This past summer Juventus signed Dani Alves from Barcelona and according to reports in Spain they are now dreaming of signing his former teammate. If Iniesta does not sign a new contract with Barcelona, Juventus could make him an offer to end his career at the J Stadium.
