Juventus dream of Zidane if Allegri moves to Chelsea
12 January at 10:40Juventus want to hire Zinedine Zidane as their new boss if Max Allegri will leave the bianconeri at the end of the season, Il Corriere della Sera reports.
The Italian tactician is being linked with replacing Antonio Conte on Chelsea’s bench at the end of the season and according to the reliable Italian paper Juventus president Andrea Agnelli dreams of hiring Zidane to replace the current Juventus manager.
Several reports in Italy claim Zidane could be sacked by Real Madrid at the end of the season if he fails to reach good achievements in Champions League.
The Frenchman has recently revealed that although his Real Madrid expires in 2020 he may be on the move sooner than that. “My contract expires in 2020 but that means nothing”, Zidane told Spanish media a few weeks ago.
Juventus president Agnelli wants him to sit on the Old Lady’s bench if Allegri joins Chelsea, time will tell if Agnelli’s plan can be put into practice.
