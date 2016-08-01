The saga surrounding the contract renewal of Juventus striker Paolo Dybala looks to be coming to an end with reports that his agent, Pierpaolo Triulzi, is in Turin to begin negotiations on a new deal.



The 23-year-old Argentine frontman has been the subject of much speculation with a summer move to Real Madrid being anticipated after initial talks looked to have broken down. Now any fears Bianconeri fans may have had, that their idolised striker may be on the verge of leaving, have been eased with an official announcement expected soon.



Dybala is set to put pen to paper on a new agreement until 2021 which includes a substantial pay rise that will see the player initially earn €5 million per season which will then rise to €7 million in the final year of his agreement.

After a fraught few weeks, it now seems that Dybala’s future will be with Italian giants.





S.M