Juventus, Dybala chooses Adidas
14 January at 22:00After a lengthy legal battle involving Paulo Dybala, his entourage and indeed his former boot supplier Puma, the Juventus striker has eventually reached a deal with his new technical sponsor, Adidas.
Having worn a pair of their X17 boots during Juve’s victories over Verona and Torino, the parties are increasingly close to making an official announcement with words to that effect.
He has also been sporting Adidas sweatshirts in his increasingly frequent Instagram stories, while reports suggest he has penned a deal with the German company until 2021. Conveniently, the Bianconeri are also sponsored by them.
Juve CEO Beppe Marotta had previously intervened in talks between Puma and Dybala’s now former agent so that La Joya could focus solely on matters on the pitch. Therefore, he should be able to put this whole saga behind him and concentrate on getting himself fit in time to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League next month.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
