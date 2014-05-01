Just days after launching his own website, Juventus striker Paolo Dybala is set to commit his future to the club by finally signing a new deal in Turin. The 23-year-old has been at the centre of huge transfer speculation in recent months with stories linking him with potential moves to some of the world’s biggest clubs becoming a daily occurrence.





According to IlBianconero.com’s Nicola Balice, that is all about to come to an end with the Argentine international set to sign a new agreement that will keep him at the Italian giants until 2021. Dybala is also set for a huge pay-rise which will see him earn around €7 million a season plus bonuses. The two parties have also now agreed on the matter of the player’s image rights which were also proving a sticking point over any possible renewal.

The official announcement is likely to be made after the double-header against Napoli in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia second-leg, and before the titanic quarter-final tussle with Barcelona in the Champions League.