Juventus: Dybala to miss more than a month

Juventus starlet Paulo Dybala is set to miss significant time with a right leg muscular injury. The Argentine asked off the field in Saturday night’s victory over Cagliari.



The status update was provided by the team on their official website.



“The player underwent an MRI in the this morning, which showed an injury to the right thigh flexors that, based on early test results, can be defined as mild-medium degree strain. The player will immediately start rehabilitative care and the prognosis will be further evaluated in the coming days.”



Sky Sports has since reported that Dybala will miss a minimum of 30 to 40 days.



Dybala pulled up lame while chasing a lose ball late in the match. As he limped to a stop, he immediately clutched the back of his right leg. Upon signaling to the sideline that he needed a change, the playmaker broke down in tears; more likely an emotional response than a physical one.



This has already been a trying season for him, as he’s been benched multiple times by manager Max Allegri.