Juventus: Dybala makes headlines with 10 goals in 6 Serie A games

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is being praised by every Italian sport newspaper this morning. La Joya netted two goals in the Old Lady’s 4-0 win against Torino making it ten goals in six Serie A appearances so far this season.



The Argentinean has netted two more goals in the Italian Supercup this season which means he has 12 goals in 8 games in all competitions so far.



La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport praise the Juventus star whose picture appears in every front page of the papers.



The headline of Tuttosport says it all about the recent stunning form of the Argentinean ‘Dybala 10 e lode’ which means ‘Dybala A plus’. ‘Dieci e lode’, in fact, is the maximum mark an Italian student can get at school and Dybala, Juventus’ new no. 10, has just scored his 10th goal of the season.



​Dybala ‘shares’ the homepage of Il Corriere dello Sport with Lorenzo Insigne who is the technical leader of Napoli. The Italian scored one goal against SPAL yesterday helping Napoli to seal the three points and maintain the top of the league.



The headline of La Gazzetta dello Sport is ‘Juve padrona’, which means the bianconeri are still ruling the city of Turin after the huge derby win.

