Juventus, Dybala's renewal is a priority for the club, the latest

Paulo Dybala hasn't had a great season so far because of nagging injuries but his contract renewal remains one of Juve's top priorities. Juventus' last offer was of 5.5 million euros plus bonuses but an agreement still hasn't been found between both parties.



As ilbianconero.com reminds us, Juventus' goal is to find an economical agreement with Dybala as soon as possible. The Argentine striker has pretty hefty demands which is slowing down the entire process. Dybala currently makes 2.2 million euros per season which is pretty much the same salary as Hernanes. He is presently making 2 million euros less than Pjanic and 5 million euros less than Higuain.



Juventus are coming off a loss to Milan in Doha for the Italian Supercup title. They are still first in the Italian Serie A standings as they are looking to win their 6th consecutive league title (which would be an all-time Italian league record) .



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)