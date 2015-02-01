Juventus, Dybala salutes Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona and AC Milan star Ronaldinho has decided to hang his boots and several top stars are sharing messages on their social media accounts to salute one of the most brilliant footballers in the history of the game.



Juventus ace Paulo Dybala made no exception and share a message for Ronaldinho in his official Twitter account.



As usual, Dybala has shared a message written in English, Italian and Spanish.



“Thank you for each smile, in each match”, La Joya wrote in his official Twitter account.

