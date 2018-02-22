Juventus didn't do it the easy way and it could have been so much different had Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez's effort not hit the post, handing Gianluigi Buffon a reprieve, but Miralem Pjanic's penalty ensured a 1-0 win and a 2-0 aggregate victory for the Bianconeri over Atalanta.Juve can now wait to see if it is AC Milan or Lazio who they will face in the tournament showpiece. Atalanta's hopes of winning a trophy this season are over after being knocked out of this competition and the Europa League. Qualifying for Europe again will now be their focus.