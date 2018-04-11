Juventus are close to securing Emre Can, according to JuveLive.it.

As we wrote yesterday, the Bianconeri have been putting pressure on the Liverpool man, whose deal expires in the summer. They were getting tired of his dilly-dallying, and wanted the midfielder to commit to the Old Lady.

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that Can’s season is likely to be over because of a back injury, which he sustained midway through last month.

It now appears that the Old Lady is discussing the final details with the midfielder, who has scored fourteen goals since joining four seasons ago.

The German international has also been linked to Bayern Munich - his former club- and Manchester City.

Pierpaolo Marino had revealed that

“Juventus have tired of waiting for a response from Emre Can. However, Juventus ano longer want to wait if he is ready to wear to wear the shirt.”It seems their ultimatum has been successful…