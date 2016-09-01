Patrice Evra is set for a return to the Premier League and according to

Juventus full-backis set for a return to the Premier League and according to The Sun , South London side Crystal Palace are the favourites to land his signature with negotiations apparently underway.

The 35-year-old former Manchester United star had been linked to a shock return to Old Trafford but this scenario now looks unlikely. Spanish club Valencia are also interested but it seems The Eagles, under new boss Sam Allardyce, are in pole-position to sign him in.



Allardyce has already stated that he wants defensive reinforcements as he looks to keep the club in English football’s top-flight and reports have even suggested that he would be willing to sacrifice Belgian striker Christian Benteke to gather the finances to do this.



Evra would not cause such a headache although his salary would not come cheap. It’s also believed that he prefers a move back to England over one to Spain and after his relationship with Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri looks to have completely broken down, he could be arriving in the coming days.