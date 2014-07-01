Serie A giants Juventus expect to witness a bidding war to unfold for their Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, reports say.

The 26-year-old sat out of Juventus’ 1-0 win over Napoli on Friday and it would have been disappointing for the full-back, considering the fact that he has made only eight starts in the Serie A this season for the Old Lady. While he has scored once and has assisted thrice, one would expect more from a player of his quality and he has failed to impress.

A move to Chelsea did fall through last summer as the Blues were said to be very interested in signing the Brazilian from the Turin based club. The move never materialised, but Antonio Conte is still said to be keen on making a move for Alex Sandro.

Juve are still maintaining their stance and still say that the full-back is not for sale, say TuttoSport. Chelsea will look to sign him in January, but there is now way that the bianconeri will left him leave next month.

Chelsea will come back in for him next summer as his price could well fall to less than 60 million euros, depending on how much he is used.

Kaustubh Pandey