This will be the last season that two Juventus legends play,

Their names? Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli. Coach Max Allegri is doing his best to make sure that they’re rested sufficiently so that they can be there for the Bianconeri’s big Champions League and Serie A dates. Benedikt Howedes’ injury has caused a problem here, because otherwise the Bianconeri would be able to almost completely rotate their defences.

This explains why Barzagli and Buffon are basically part-timers now. They’re considered to be special ones, but because Allegri is relying 100% on their desire to win the Champions League this year. Buffon has long stated that he wanted to get to next year’s World Cup, then work out what to do.

Juventus seem to have a clear idea already: it’s Buffon and Barzagli’s last chance at winning the big one. Next season, Juventus are expecting Wojciech Szcesny and Daniele Rugani to take over from them.