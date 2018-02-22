Juventus and Manchester United will talk again in the summer after the Paul Pogba deal closed in 2016. Reports in Italy claim the Old Lady is interested in signing Matteo Darmian, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini and Calciomercato.com can provide the latest updates about these four potential targets of the bianconeri.



DARMIAN – The Italy International is one of Juventus’ priorities for the summer. The player has recently claimed that he would think about a possible return to Italy (“I miss it”, Darmian told Sky Sport earlier this month) and confirmed the interest of the Old Lady. There is no written agreement between Juve and the player yet but talks with his entourage have already begun.



MARTIAL – Juventus are reportedly contacted the player’s entourage. According to Tuttosport, Bayern and Barcelona are also interested in signing the French winger who is expected to leave the Old Trafford also due to his tough relationship with José Mourinho.







POGBA – Ten days ago Beppe Marotta claimed that although the player has left ‘good memories in Turin’ his price-tag is now unaffordable for Juventus. At the moment a return of the Frenchman is not likely especially because Real Madrid and Psg are also being linked with the Man United ace.



FELLAINI – Juventus have been offered the Belgian twice but the Old Lady does not consider the player as a possible reinforcement for next season. The bianconeri are off of this deal.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni