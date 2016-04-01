Juventus eye unhappy Barcelona duo

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com report that Juventus who usually use the upcoming transfer window in January to also invest in future players such as they have done in the past when wrapping up Madragora, Orsolini and Caldara, might change their strategy this time around.



According to the report, Juventus are targeting two unhappy FC Barcelona players who are currently not receiving any playing time at the Camp Nou. The two players are Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes. Regarding the former, he is currently sitting ona contract which will expire at the end of June 2019 and has a redemption clause of €40 million and is yet to extend his deal with the Blaugrana.



Tha latter is former Valencia and Portuguese international midfielder Andre Gomes who Bianconeri Directors Marotta and Paratici have been chasing in the past and who has not adjusted well to life at the Camp Nou since making the move in the summer of 2016 for a reported €35 million plus €20 million in add-ons.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)