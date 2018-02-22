Juventus continue their search or a new midfielder; many names have been thrown into the mix,none more so than Liverpool's Emre Can. As the German takes time to make up his mind on whether a move to Turin is the right one, the Old Lady now have their sights set on alternatives. Top of the list is Spurs ace Moussa Dembele.



The 30-year-old Belgian international has been one of the stars of the season for the club from the English capital and the Bianconeri will have been given slight encouragement that they could have a chance to snare him this summer after recent comments he made to Belgian journal Derniere Heure.



“At the start of the season I have had injury problems and I have always stated that I’ll wait until the end of the campaign before evaluating my future,” he declared, “Speaking of a contract renewal half way through the season would have been pointless.

“At the moment I’m really happen at Spurs and I’m not thinking of making a big move, but after the World Cup I will make a decision.”



Asked if he was aware of interest from the likes of Juve, he replied, “Not personally know, but I’m in regular contact with my agent who will evaluate any proposals.