Meret's currently on loan at SPAL and will return to Udinese after the season, where he has a contract until 2022. Szczesny will be Juventus' first-choice goalkeeper next season, as Buffon most likely will leave the Bianconeri after the season. With that said, the Turin side are looking for a backup to Szczesny. According to Rai Sport , Juventus are seeing SPAL's youngster Alex Meret.

The goalkeeper has done very well for SPAL this season and in his 11 league games, he's kept three clean sheets while conceding just 13. Juventus would most likely have to pay around €10m for Meret, given his potential.

While it seems that Buffon will retire at the end of the season, rumours from Argentina suggest that the Italian veteran has been offered a six-month deal at Boca Juniors.

With Buffon most likely retiring after the season, Juventus are currently looking for a backup to Szczesny ahead of next season.