Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

With Juventus set to part company with Mario Lemina at the end of the season, Calciomercato.com sources understand that the Bianconeri are considering a move for Lazio midfielder

The 22-year-old had been expected to commit to a new deal in the Italian capital but latest reports suggest that his entourage will now wait until the end of the season before starting negotiations. The reason behind this move is thought to be the fact that the player has now come on to the radar of the champions and the fact that the Biancocelesti are set to off-load Biglia, Keita and Felipe Anderson at the end of the season.



The Serbian international wants to play in a competitive squad and sales such as the ones suggested above will not help the capital club’s quest to tie the youngster down to a new agreement. Juventus for their part, are looking to bring in reinforcements for minimal outlay and Milinkovic-Savic fits this profile perfectly.