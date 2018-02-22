After receiving a torrent of abuse from Juve fans last night thinking I refereed a Champions league game it seems my namesake deserves an apology while I was at home on the sofa. https://t.co/U2lvYCvivC — Michael Oliver (@sunderlandsmile) April 12, 2018

Juventus fans have launched a tirade of abuses on Michael Oliver on Twitter, but the Englishman doesn't have a Twitter account and all the abuse went in the direction of his namesake.The real Michael Oliver was at the centre of attention during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final involving Juventus and Real Madrid. The Englishman awarded the Los Blancos a late, controversial penalty and sent off Gianluigi Buffon for physically pushing him in the aftermath of the penalty decision. His decision, which was debatable, has been abused by a lot of Juventus fans on Twitter.The irony though, lies in the fact that Oliver is not on Twitter. And the abuses that were thrown at him ended up being directed to a namesake Twitter account that a person of the same name runs.And that Michael Oliver, rather funnily, tweeted recently about the abuse he was receiving on the behalf of the referee, while he was only sitting on the sofa.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)