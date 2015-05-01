Juventus star Claudio Marchisio is on the verge of leaving the Old Lady at the end of the season. The Italian midfielder has recently dropped a huge social media hint (WATCH) regarding his possible Juventus exit and the Old Lady’s fans have reacted accordingly.

The 32-year-old is a product of Juventus academy and fans do not want to see him leave.



Juventus had enjoyed nine days of holidays and made return to training today. When the bianconeri fans arrived in Vinovo this morning, however, they found a banner exposed right in front of the entrance.







“Don’t touch Marchisio, he stays with us”, the banner reads (picture courtesy of our reporter in Turin Nicola Balice).



​Marchisio has been linked with joining the MLS at the end of the season given that the player would not be open to move to any other Italian team.



​Marchisio could have joined Chelsea a few years ago but due to his age and due to the knee injury he picked up in 2014 he is believed not to be on the Blues agenda anymore.

