Juventus are waiting to find out the extent of Mario Mandžukić’s injury, after he pulled up holding his right calf in the centre of the pitch during this afternoon’s convincing 3-0 victory over Bologna.The Croatian immediately demanded to be substituted, having been involved in an aerial clash with Rossoblu star Ibrahima Mbaye.He was replaced by Paulo Dybala, as he left the field of play grinding his teeth, limping, and went straight to the locker room to undergo further treatment.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)