Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0: goals and highlights

AC Milan beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to two a goal of Mario Mandzukic in the second half. Check out the goals and the best actions of the game in our video.

Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0



Scorers: 52' Mandzukic (J)



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Sturaro (91' Lichtsteiner), Rugani, Barzagli, Asamoah; Bentancur, Matuidi; Cuadrado (82' Bernardeschi), Dybala (75' Pjanic), Mandzukic; Higuain. A disp. Buffon, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Howedes, Lichtsteiner. All. Allegri.



FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Laurini (51' Gaspar), Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Badelj, Veretout; Chiesa, Benassi (62' Dias), Thereau (68' Sanchez); Simeone. A disp. Cerofolini, Dragowski, Milenkovic, Saponara, Eysseric, Olivera, Cristoforo, Babacar, Hugo. All. Pioli.



Referee: sig. Doveri di Roma.



Yellow cards: 23' Barzagli (J); 37' Laurini (F); 50' Badej (F); 64' Astori (F).



Red cards: 66' Badej (F).





















