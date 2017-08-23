Juventus are on the hunt for a new midfielder despite recently snapping up the signature of Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain. A wealth of names has been linked with the Serie A champions from Roma’s Kevin Strootman through to Barcelona’s Andre Gomes and Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches.



Moussa Sissoko. The 28-year-old Frenchman has had a disappointing time in North London since he made the switch from Newcastle United in 2016 and with a price tag of almost £30M, the amount of time he’s spent on the substitutes bench means that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may be in a position to put him on the transfer market before the August 31 deadline.

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has promised to deliver another new name to coach Massimo Allegri and Sissoko could be the easiest option at the current time.