Juventus, from Conti to Orsolini passing by De Sciglio and Evra: the latest on their upcoming moves

Juventus already have a very strong roster but they keep looking for good young Italian players. Andrea Conti of Atalanta is a player that Juve had followed in the past as the player has really been playing well of late. Juventus are now evaluating his profile and according to Premium Sport, they will have more talks with Atalanta about him soon. Juve and Atalanta are set to play against each-other in the Coppa Italia as this will be the perfect occasion for Marotta and company to talk about Conti.



DE SCIGLIO IS STILL AN IDEA - Milan's Mattia De Sciglio is still very high on Juventus' wish-list as they will be looking for an alternative to the soon to be departing Evra. It will almost be impossible for Juve to get him right away but they will make another attempt for him come summer time.



ORSOLINI IS CLOSE TO ARRIVING - Juventus are now in the driver's seat for Italian youngster Riccardo Orsolini. Juve's plan is to sign him right away and let him play the final 6 months of the season with Ascoli. Juventus and Ascoli have met today concerning Orsolini as the encounter is now over. Marotta did not want to release any statements to the press but according to calciomercato.com' Daniele Longo, there is optimism that a deal will be finalized soon.