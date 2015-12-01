Juventus, from Liverpool's interest in Dahoud to Milan's interest in Keita: the latest

Mahmoud Dahoud is a Juve target for some time now as they have sent numerous scouts to see him play over the past few months. Are they the only ones ? No. Milan also have interest in him but they will especially have to watch out for Liverpool.



According to Sportmediaset, Liverpool have presented a 10 million offer to Monchengladbach for their young midfielder. We now have to wait and see what Marotta and Paratici's response will be... .



KEITA IS FOLLOWED BY MANY BIG CLUBS TOO - According to il Tempo, many Italian clubs are strongly interested in Lazio's Keita Balde. At the moment, Juventus are in pole position but Inter and Milan are also strongly interested in him. Lazio would like to keep him as they will try to renew his deal over the next few months but in any case, it will take a super offer to convince Lazio's president Claudio Lotito...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

​