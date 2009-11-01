Juventus: from Schick to Kovacic , the latest

Tonight during the Genoa-Sampdoria derby, there were a few Juve managers present at the Marassi. Patrick Schick once again proved his worth as he was very hard to handle for Genoa. Many people like to compare him to a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the youngster has been impressing with Sampdoria. Inter Milan have been on him for some time now but Juventus are also now after him. There have been initial talks between the parties as Juventus likes him very much so. This coming summer might be a heated one for Schick.



KOVACIC ALSO ON JUVE'S RADAR - As Spanish site OK Diario stated, other than Pepe and Isco (who are colder targets), Mateo Kovacic is a name to watch out for as Juventus have liked him since his Inter Milan days. As the 2017 summer transfer market approaches, one thing that looks clear is that Juventus will be looking for a new midfielder.