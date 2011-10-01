Juventus full-back & Chelsea target left out of Brazil squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers
15 September at 17:15
The Brazilian football federation have released the details of their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile. It’s disappointing news for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro who has been omitted from the party but Roma goalkeeper Alisson and Inter defender Miranda are included.
The squad in full:
GOALKEEPERS: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio
DEFENDERS: Dani Alves, Danilo, Marcelo, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Miranda, Jemerson, Thiago Silva
MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Arthur, Renato Augusto, Diego, Willian, Coutinho, Fred
STRIKERS: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Diego Tardelli.
