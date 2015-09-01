Juventus - Genoa: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Juventus and Genoa’s last Serie A draw came in January 2013: since then, seven wins for the Bianconeri and two wins for the Rossoblu.

• Juventus haven’t lost at home against Genoa in Serie A since January 1991: 11 wins and three draws since then for the Bianconeri.

• Juventus have conceded only one goal in their last 11 games (all competitions).

• Juventus have kept 11 clean sheets in Serie A this season, more than any other team.

• Genoa haven’t conceded in each of their last four Serie A games: the last time they recorded 5+ consecutive shutouts was back in 1964.

• Genoa are unbeaten in their last four away games: the last time they went five without defeat was in November 2014.

• Juventus and Genoa have scored six goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season: only Lazio (7) have scored more.

• Genoa have not gained any points from trailing situations nor have they lost any points leading positions in away games in Serie A this season.

• Paulo Dybala has scored five goals in five games against Genoa in Serie A, including a hat-trick in the most recent match.

• Giuseppe Rossi’s only hat-trick in Serie A came against Juventus in October 2013, when Fiorentina won 4-2.