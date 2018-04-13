Juventus given hope as Mourinho comments on Martial game time
13 April at 18:26Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded to the recent rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future as the Frenchman is frustrated with limited playing time at Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old has seen a decline in the number of first team appearances following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival in January. RMC Sport earlier reported the former AS Monaco star had turned down an opportunity to sign a new five-year deal.
Martial has been linked with a move to Juventus, while other top clubs are also interested in his services. However, Mourinho has refused to budge under pressure and explained why the forward has see him game time reduced in recent times.
“If I were you, I would ask why [Romelu] Lukaku plays every match, why [Nemanja] Matic plays every match. You always go to the one [who isn’t playing],” Mourinho explained.
“If you want what I call dry answers, I have dry answers. A dry answer is that only 11 can start the match and we have 22 players in the squad.”
