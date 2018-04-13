“If I were you, I would ask why [Romelu] Lukaku plays every match, why [Nemanja] Matic plays every match. You always go to the one [who isn’t playing]," Mourinho said

“If you want what I call dry answers, I have dry answers. A dry answer is that only 11 can start the match and we have 22 players in the squad," Mourinho concluded.

According to http://www.espn.com/soccer/blog/transfer-talk/79/post/3451918/transfer-talk-juventus-targeting-manchester-uniteds-anthony-martial reports out of England, Juventus are currently monitoring the situation of Martial, who also is followed by PSG and Atletico Madrid. The same source states that Juventus are keen on completing the deal, having been told that Martial will cost around €60m.

However, the Turin side would most likely have to sell a player in order to sign the French winger.