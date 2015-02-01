Juventus had agreed to deal with Chelsea target Emerson before injury
19 January at 18:35The seemingly imminent transfer of Roma’s Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea serves as a reminder that Juventus was all set to acquire him this past summer.
Just like his speculated transfer to Chelsea, Juventus were prepared to offer between 20 and 25 million euros for the wingback. With Alex Sandro expected to leave Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri saw Emerson as his replacement.
Unfortunately for Juventus, the Italian-international ruptured his ACL before the transfer window, and the deal was negated. It was the second consecutive summer in which a Roma defender’s agreed-upon transfer was canceled due to an ACL tear. Antonio Rudiger was all set to move to Chelsea two summers ago, but tore his ACL during the 2016 Euro tournament. He moved to Chelsea last summer.
The potential to have Emerson replace Alex Sandro makes sense, as we pointed out earlier in the day.
It appears Juventus’ loss will be Chelsea’s gain.
