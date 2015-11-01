Juventus hands Newcastle and Everton January transfer blow
08 January at 22:24Stefano Sturaro's Juve future is in doubt as the Bianconeri midfielder hasn't seen much playing time this season under coach Max Allegri. The Bianconeri coach has been using him between the midfield and defense as Sturaro received many critics from Juve fans after their last game in the Coppa Italia against Torino (which was Mihajlovic's last game).
According to Calciomercato.com sources as well as IlBianconero, the fact that Allegri has decided to go back to a three man midfield as well as Marchisio's physical condition means that Sturaro will get to see more playing time. This might only be temporary and if Juve sign a new midfielder, then Sturaro might be placed on the transfer market. A January exit seems unlikely but if Juve sign Emre Can come summer time, then he might become available at that moment as Newcastle and Everton have shown interest in him... .Sturaro only appeared in 9 games in 2017-18 for Juve.
Go to comments