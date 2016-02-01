Juventus have already responded to Chelsea’s interest in Allegri

With Italian coach Antonio Conte likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, the Stamford Bridge club have already begun the process of identifying possible replacements.



One of the names on their radar is Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who some believe would be open to accepting a new challenge in the English Premier League.



However, Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta has already poured scorn on these rumours having spoken to Rai Sport at the beginning of the year. He said: He still has a two-year contract, but will stay with us for a long time. Last year, we missed the icing on the cake. This year, we will try again. The Champions League is always our number one target.”



With Liverpool midfielder Emre Can set to move to Turin in the summer, it seems the Turin giants have already started strengthening ahead of another campaign with Allegri at the helm.

