Juventus have an alternative if Allegri leaves for Barca
06 April at 15:35Juventus may have lined up a replacement for potential Barcelona target Max Allegri.
Today’s edition of La Repubblica indicates that the Bianconeri’s board is one of many to have taken stock of Simone Inzaghi’s meteoric rise at Lazio.
The former player was handed the reins at Lazio in the summer after the club was jilted at the altar by Marcelo Bielsa, who claimed that the club had broken some promises made to him.
Inzaghi has since led Lazio to being a stable fixture in the Top 5, producing exciting football and earning a spot in the upcoming Coppa Italia final against Juventus, following a two-leg win over Roma.
Lazio are also in the race for a Champions League spot.
Allegri’s future looks to have been decided with his recent comments, the Livorno native telling media last night that “My future? I want to continue with Juventus, I feel good here.”
He is still being linked to Barcelona, with Arsenal also reportedly interest, though the trail has since gone cold.
Go to comments