Juventus have interest in a few Real Madrid players: From Kroos to James , the latest

Juventus are now prepared to face AC Milan in the Italian Supercup final in Doha. It should be a very entertaining game between two historic rivals. In the mean time, Marotta and company are looking to improve their roster. One of Juve's main objectives will be to find a new midfielder. According to Spanish site AS, Juventus might be willing to pay Toni Kroos' full release clause (like they did for Higuain). Their plan B could be Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic as Juve have their eyes on a few la Liga players. In both cases, a deal would be more likely to be done in the summer.



It doesn't end here as Juventus are said to also be very interested in James Rodriguez too. For the bookmakers, James is likely to leave Real Madrid as he can't find much playing time under coach Zinedine Zidane. The Colombian offensive player did state that he wasn't sure if he was going to stay or not. Conte's Chelsea and Mourinho's United are also interested in him as it will not be easy for Juventus. According to past reports, it seems like Real Madrid might be willing to offer Chelsea a James verus Courtois swap deal.



Juventus are currently first in the Italian Serie a tables as they are looking to win their sixth consecutive league title.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)