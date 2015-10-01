Juventus have interest in Emre Can but watch out for José Mourinho...

Juventus will be facing off against Torino today in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the Allianz Stadium. The winner of this game will be playing against Atalanta in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. There are many rumours that are linking the German center midfielder Emre Can to the bianconeri but according to Corriere dello Sport it seems like Juve will have some competition for the German midfielder.



José Mourinho's Manchester United seems to be the main challenger as the Portuguese club manager is trying to offer Emre Can a long-term contract that would potentially keep him at Old Trafford for many years. Emre Can is attracting many teams not only because of his skill set but also because of the fact that the 23 year old player will become a free agent at the end of the 2017-2018 campaign. Juventus' next Serie A match will be on Saturday at 20h45 against Cagliari as the bianconeri will be looking to close the gap with Napoli, who are first in the Italian Serie A standings...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)